#Energy
September 3, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

WAfrica Crude-Ample supply weighs on Angolan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nigerian Qua pegged at dated +$2.00-$2.20
    * Around 13 October Angolan cargoes unsold
    * Shell closes Nigerian pipeline after leak

    LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Angolan crude differentials were
coming under further pressure on Monday, traders said, due to
relatively ample remaining supplies for October loading.
    Around 13 cargoes of October-loading Angolan crude were
still available, according to traders. Even so, cargoes are
finding buyers, as that is around five cargoes down on Friday's
tally of unsold shipments.
    Some Chinese buyers have not bought as many cargoes as in
previous months, and demand for West African crude in other
regions such as Europe and the United States has not been
spectacular, say traders.
    "There's definitely a lot left. At this stage it's usually
all gone or there's just a handful of cargoes," said a West
African crude trader.
   
    ANGOLA
    * Remaining cargoes included Pazflor (1), Dalia (3),
Girassol (2), Cabinda (2), plus single shipments of Plutonio,
Saxi, Palanca, Kuito and Kissanje, traders said.
    * Girassol: Assessed around dated Brent plus 50 to 40 cents,
steady to weaker from Friday.
    * Dalia:  Expected to weaken to as low as dated minus 40 to
50 cents due to ample supply.
    * Kissanje: The remaining October cargo was worth around
dated Brent minus 20 cents, traders said, steady from Friday.
    
    NIGERIA
    * Qua Iboe: Said to have been last sold at around dated
Brent plus $2.20. Offers are coming from dated plus $2.30, a
trader said, and cargoes valued around dated plus $2.00 to plus
$2.20.
    * Bonny Light: Trading at a discount of 30-40 cents to Qua
Iboe, due to unreliable loading dates and variable quality.
    Shell last week closed a pipeline leading to a flow station
which heads to the Bonny export terminal, after an oil leak was
detected. 
 
    TENDERS 
    * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy
firm Pertamina, took no West African crude in a tender that
closed last week, traders said. 
    The new tender closes on Tuesday and bids need to be valid
until Wednesday. 
       
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)

