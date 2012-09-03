WAfrica Crude-Ample supply weighs on Angolan

* Nigerian Qua pegged at dated +$2.00-$2.20 * Around 13 October Angolan cargoes unsold * Shell closes Nigerian pipeline after leak LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Angolan crude differentials were coming under further pressure on Monday, traders said, due to relatively ample remaining supplies for October loading. Around 13 cargoes of October-loading Angolan crude were still available, according to traders. Even so, cargoes are finding buyers, as that is around five cargoes down on Friday's tally of unsold shipments. Some Chinese buyers have not bought as many cargoes as in previous months, and demand for West African crude in other regions such as Europe and the United States has not been spectacular, say traders. "There's definitely a lot left. At this stage it's usually all gone or there's just a handful of cargoes," said a West African crude trader. ANGOLA * Remaining cargoes included Pazflor (1), Dalia (3), Girassol (2), Cabinda (2), plus single shipments of Plutonio, Saxi, Palanca, Kuito and Kissanje, traders said. * Girassol: Assessed around dated Brent plus 50 to 40 cents, steady to weaker from Friday. * Dalia: Expected to weaken to as low as dated minus 40 to 50 cents due to ample supply. * Kissanje: The remaining October cargo was worth around dated Brent minus 20 cents, traders said, steady from Friday. NIGERIA * Qua Iboe: Said to have been last sold at around dated Brent plus $2.20. Offers are coming from dated plus $2.30, a trader said, and cargoes valued around dated plus $2.00 to plus $2.20. * Bonny Light: Trading at a discount of 30-40 cents to Qua Iboe, due to unreliable loading dates and variable quality. Shell last week closed a pipeline leading to a flow station which heads to the Bonny export terminal, after an oil leak was detected. TENDERS * Petral, the trading unit of Indonesian state-run energy firm Pertamina, took no West African crude in a tender that closed last week, traders said. The new tender closes on Tuesday and bids need to be valid until Wednesday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)