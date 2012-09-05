FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Supply overhang clearing slowly
#Africa
September 5, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Supply overhang clearing slowly

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Nigerian Qua pegged at dated +$1.90-$2.20, steady
    * Overhang persists, but cargoes slowly moving
    * Pazflor sold out for October, Dali also sold

    LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - West African crude oil
differentials remained under pressure on Wednesday since ample
supplies are available more than halfway through the monthly
sales cycle and demand has been lacklustre.
    Nonetheless, traders said two or three Angolan cargoes are
finding buyers each day and the tally of unsold October-loading
cargoes now stood at around 11, down from 13 on Tuesday. 
    "Things are moving slowly but surely. It is not an avalanche
but things are moving," a West African crude trader said.
    
    ANGOLA
    * A total of 11 of 55 cargoes for October remained unsold,
comprising two Dalia, two Girassol, two Cabinda, plus one each
of Plutonio, Saxi, Palanca, Kuito and a Kissanje.
    * Pazflor: Sonangol was heard to have sold its last October
cargo. Traders estimated it probably sold for around dated Brent
minus 90 cents to minus $1.00, steady to weaker from Tuesday.
    * Dalia: Sonangol was also heard to have moved a cargo of
this grade. Traders put the likely value towards the lower end
of Tuesday's range of between dated Brent minus 30 cents and
dated minus 70 cents.
    * Girassol: two available cargoes in October heard offered
at dated Brent plus 40 cents with potential buyers closer to
plus 20 cents, traders said.
    
    NIGERIA
    * Qua Iboe: Cepsa has bought the Oct. 17-18 cargo, a trader
said. Sellers have been coming from around dated Brent plus
$2.20 with tradeable levels seen at plus $1.90 to plus $2.00.
    * Bonny Light: Trading at a discount of 25 cents to Qua
Iboe, due to unreliable loading dates and variable quality. 
    
    TENDERS 
    * State-owned Indian Oil Co Corp (IOC) has issued a tender
to buy light sweet crude for November loading, traders said.
Grade and price offers should be submitted by Wednesday and
Thursday respectively. An award is expected on Friday. 
           
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
