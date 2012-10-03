WAfrica Crude-Easier on unsold November cargoes

* Qua Iboe valued at dated plus $2.20-$2.60 * Two dozen Nigerian November cargoes available * Eight/nine Angolan cargoes in November unsold * Three Asian buying tenders open LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian crude oil differentials slipped a little on Wednesday as a small overhang of November-loading cargoes encouraged sellers to move lower. A lull in Chinese demand has weighed on the market for November barrels and there was talk of barrels being reoffered by some traders. U.S. and European demand for Nigerian light, sweet grades was slow but two Indian buying tenders and an Indonesian tender could absorb some more barrels, traders said. NIGERIA * As many as two dozen of the 72 Nigerian crude oil cargoes loading in November were said to be unsold, including almost a full range of grades. * Qua Iboe: 5-10 cents per barrel lower, traders said. Exxon was reported to have sold its Qua Iboe cargo loading Nov. 16-17 to Chevron at an undisclosed level. Other Qua Iboe offers were reported around dated Brent plus $2.70, but buyers were seen closer to dated plus $2.20. * Bonny: assessed at a discount of at least 50-60 cents per barrel below Qua Iboe due unreliability of loading dates and variable quality, traders said. Shell's Nigerian venture on Sunday shut a pipeline which supplies the Bonny terminal and closed off 150,000 barrels per day of production after oil thieves caused a fire. * Forcados: assessed between dated Brent plus $3.40 and plus $3.80, traders said, with half a dozen of the November stems now reported placed. ANGOLA * Eight to nine of the 52 Angolan cargoes due to load in November were still unsold on Wednesday including two or three Girassol, two Dalia, and a cargo each of Hungo, Saxi and Pazflor. * Girassol: offered at around dated Brent plus 50 cents, a level that was considered much too high by potential buyers who valued the grade at around dated Brent flat at best. * Hungo: assessed around dated Brent minus $2.00 to minus $2.30 for end-November loading. * Pazflor was reported offered at dated Brent minus $1.00 but found no bids close to that level. The last reported trade of Pazflor was close to dated minus $1.20, traders said. Exxon was reported to have sold its Nov. 23-24 to Valero. TENDERS * India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) has a tender running to buy a range of crudes loading Nov. 21-30. Traders said the tender was expected to attract regional crudes because of the narrow loading dates and was unlikely to attract West African cargoes. The tender closed on Wednesday and a result was expected on Thursday. * India's biggest state-owned refiner, Indian Oil Corp, also has a tender to buy light, sweet crude oil running, the first for December loading, and could take up to four cargoes of Nigerian grades, possibly Qua Iboe. The tender closes on Thursday and a result is expected on Friday. * Petral, the marketing arm of Indonesian state oil company Pertamina, closed a tender to buy light, sweet crude for delivery in December on Wednesday. A result was expected on Thursday, traders said. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)