WAfrica Crude-Slip on stubborn November overhang

* Qua Iboe down about 10 cents at dated plus $2.10-$2.50 * Around 20 Nigerian November cargoes available * Nine Angolan cargoes in November said unsold * Traders await results of ICO buying tender LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - West African crude oil differentials slipped a little on Friday as an overhang of unsold cargoes loading in November forced asking levels down for a range of crudes. Around 20 Nigerian cargoes, nine Angolan cargoes and a handful of other West African crude parcels remained unsold in the market as buying from U.S. and European refiners stayed minimal. The Atlantic basin faces a structural oversupply of light, sweet crudes thanks to growing production of domestic U.S. crude from shale oilfields and this has replaced many of the crude oil imports previously taken by U.S. refiners from Africa. Heavy crudes have been slightly less affected but their values have also slipped. Chinese demand has been slower than normal so far this month and some other Asian countries have issued fewer buying tenders than expected. NIGERIA * Twenty of the 72 Nigerian crude oil cargoes loading in November were reported still unsold, including most major grades. * Qua Iboe: down at least 10 cents with offers reported as low as dated Brent plus $2.40 to $2.50, with buyers closer to dated plus $2.10. * Bonny: Qua Iboe minus 60 cents due to unreliability of loading dates and variable quality, traders said. ANGOLA * Nine Angolan cargoes due to load in November were still unsold, comprising three Girassol, two Dalia, and a cargo each of Kissanje, Plutonio, Saxi and Pazflor. * Girassol: three end-November stems were still available: BP's Nov. 19-20 stem, Sonangol's Nov. 24-25 and Total's Nov. 29-30. Offers have fallen sharply this month from around dated Brent plus 50 cents to only just over dated Brent flat, but bids are said to be well below flat. * Kissanje: Repsol was reported to be reoffering its Kissanje cargo for Nov. 11-12 at around dated Brent plus 30 cents but potential buyers assessed the grade below dated flat. TENDERS * India's second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), bought 1 million barrels of Nigerian Agbami from Chevron in a tender for oil loading Nov. 21-30, traders said on Friday. Price details were not available. BPCL previously bought 1 million barrels of Nemba from Chevron for loading in November. * India's biggest state-owned refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has also just closed a tender to buy light, sweet crude oil, its first for December loading, and could take up to four cargoes of Nigerian grades, possibly Qua Iboe. The tender closed on Thursday and a result was expected later on Friday. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by James Jukwey)