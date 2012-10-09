WAfrica Crude-Prices pressured, Unipec resells

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - West African crude oil differentials were under pressure again on Tuesday, as talk that Unipec resold unwanted Angolan cargoes highlighted the limited demand in China. Traders said that Unipec sold 1-2 million barrels of Angolan crude, much of which had been destined for refineries that were being closed for maintenance due to environmental concerns. A glut of unsold cargoes for loading in November showed that a range of grades was out of favour. "Margins are lower as people start to think about year end inventory levels and capital tied up. We have refinery issues too, there are many things (keeping prices constrained)," a trader said. Around 15-20 Nigerian cargoes and a clutch of other West African crude cargoes were still unsold in the market as demand from U.S., Chinese and European refiners was constrained by a heavy maintenance schedule. NIGERIA * Some 15-20 of 72 Nigerian crude oil cargoes loading in November were reported still unsold, including most major grades. * Qua Iboe: Seen trading around the $2.10 level, little changed from the day before, but below the $2.10 to $2.50 range seen on Friday. * Bonny: Qua Iboe minus 60 cents due to unreliability of loading dates and variable quality, traders said. ANGOLA * Around nine Angolan cargoes due to load in November were still unsol, comprising two Girassol, two Dalia, and a cargo each of Kissanje, Plutonio, Saxi and Pazflor. * Girassol: Two end-November stems were still available: a BP stem for Nov. 19-20 and a Sonangol stem for Nov. 24-25 delivery. Total was reported to have taken one cargo for its own programme due to lack of buying interest. * Offers have fallen sharply this month from around dated Brent plus 50 cents to just over dated Brent flat, but bids were well below flat, traders said. TENDERS * Indonesia's Petral issued a tender for the third time seeking sweet crude for December delivery. The tender will close on Wednesday with offers valid until a day later. * Thai refiner IRPC is also seeking sweet crude for December delivery in a tender to close on Wednesday with offers valid until a day later. DATABASE For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on: here (Reporting by Simon Falush; additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Keiron Henderson)