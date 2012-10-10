FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WAfrica Crude-Slide halts ahead of Asian tenders
#Africa
October 10, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

WAfrica Crude-Slide halts ahead of Asian tenders

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 10(Reuters) - West African crude oil
differentials paused on Wednesday after a sell-off earlier in
the week as traders waited for the results of outstanding Asian
tenders.
    Traders widely blamed refinery outages in China and a
slowdown in European demand due to seasonal maintenance for
sapping demand for West African grades in November relative to
the previous month.
     They estimated that 20-25 cargoes of Nigerian and Angolan
crude are still unsold for November.
    "Chinese demand is much slower in terms of volumes and there
is crude in the Mediterranean and North Sea so nobody wants to
do long-haul (from West Africa) at the moment," said a West
African crude oil trader.
    But they said sales could improve in the next few session if
India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd and
Indonesia's Petral both source crude for their outstanding
tenders from West Africa.
   
    NIGERIA
    * Traders estimated that around 15-20 cargoes of Nigerian
crude oil were still unsold on Wednesday.
    * Qua Iboe: Assessed at around dated plus $2.10 level and
little changed from the previous day.
    
    ANGOLA
    * Around 5 Angolan cargoes have been sold since the start of
the week, traders said, and there are now only around four
remaining for the November programme.
    * Remaining grades include Girassol, Pazflor and Plutonio,
traders said.
    * Saxi: The cargo due to load 20-21 November was heard sold
to an Asian buyer at an undisclosed level.
    * Dalia: The last cargo was placed on Tuesday and the grade
is now sold out, traders said.
    
    TENDERS 
    * Indonesia's Petral issued a tender for the third time
seeking sweet crude for December delivery. The tender will close
on Wednesday with offers valid until a day later.
    *  Thai refiner IRPC is also seeking sweet crude for
December delivery in a tender to close on Wednesday with offers
valid until a day later.
    * MRPL is seeking up to 1 million barrels of sweet crude via
a tender that closed on Wednesday, traders said.
    
    DATABASE 
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click on:
    here

 (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
