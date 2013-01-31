OJ hits one-month high; breaches key long-term resistance

* OJ futures pass 100-, 200-day moving averages

* Concern over Florida crop provides pricing support

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Orange juice futures hit one-month highs on Thursday surpassing significant technical resistance levels amid concerns over potential production losses in Florida, the largest growing state in the United States.

The most-active March contract on ICE Futures U.S. inched up 0.4 cent, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $1.197 per lb. The contract climbed as high as $1.232 a lb earlier in the session, its loftiest level since Dec. 31, and breached its 200-day moving average of $1.1863 per lb.

“From a technical viewpoint, the market does look to be pretty firm. The uncertainty with respect to the Florida crop is providing some background support,” said Stephen Platt, a futures specialist with brokerage Archer Financials.

The bacterial disease citrus greening has plagued groves in the Sunshine State, causing concern about availability even in the face of high production in Brazil, the world’s largest producer.

Orange juice futures pushed past their 100-day moving average of $1.1866 per lb on Wednesday when prices staged their steepest one-day rally in five months.

Prices have rallied 13 percent from their two-month lows of $1.094 hit on Jan. 8 and may return to as high as $1.28 per lb, Platt said.

In January orange juice was up 3 percent, in line with the broader market, the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index , which tracks 19 commodities. (Reporting By Chris Prentice; Editing by M.D. Golan)