FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange juice at 2-year high as USDA trims Florida crop estimates
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 9, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

Orange juice at 2-year high as USDA trims Florida crop estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. orange juice prices hit two-year highs on Wednesday after a government crop report trimmed last month’s forecasts for production and yield from Florida.

The active front-month contract for frozen concentrated orange juice on ICE Futures U.S., May, settled up 3 percent, or 4.8 cents, at $1.6030 a lb. During the session, the contract shot up $1.6180, its highest since April 2012.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its latest estimates for Florida’s orange output and yield in a report issued after one of the most brutal winters in decades.

Florida’s orange output for 2013/14 had been reduced to 110 million boxes from a previous forecast of 114 boxes in March, the USDA said.

“The Florida all orange forecast, at 110 million boxes (4.95 million tons), is down 4 percent from the previous forecast and down 18 percent from last season’s final utilization,” it said.

Yields for frozen concentrated orange juice were revised to an estimated 1.6 gallons a box, from last month’s forecast of 1.61 gallons.

The yields were “down 1 percent from the March forecast but up 1 percent from last season’s final yield of 1.59 gallons per box,” it added. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.