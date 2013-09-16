FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq to resume options trading; declares self-help on ISE
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 16, 2013 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

Nasdaq to resume options trading; declares self-help on ISE

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq OMX Group Inc announced plans to resume options trading on several exchanges after system issues at the centralized Options Price Reporting Authority forced a trading halt.

Nasdaq said it planned to resume trading in PHLX options at 1410 ET (1810 GMT) with trading on the Nasdaq Options MKT and BX Options scheduled to resume at 1415 ET (1815 GMT).

In addition, the Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq PHLX had declared “self-help” against the International Securities Exchange (ISE) and ISE Gemini options exchanges.

Self-help means an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send trades through other venues. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
