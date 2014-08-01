Unusual options volume seen in Priceline, Regeneron, others

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Large volume in out-of-the-money put options expiring at the end of Friday’s session was seen in multiple stocks Friday afternoon, including Priceline, Regeneron, Chipotle, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Traders in the options market wondered whether a glitch was causing some kind of spike in trading in contracts that are set to expire worthless by the end of the day.

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Board Options Exchange, however, said “Trading is normal, there are no glitches.” (Reporting by David Gaffen and Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)