UPDATE 2-Software issue causes trading halt in OTC Markets

(Adds trading resumes, details)

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A slowdown in stock quote updates to the trading platform of OTC Markets on Friday led brokerage watchdog the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to halt trading for almost two hours.

OTC Markets is a marketplace for about 10,000 securities, some of them foreign, that are not listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.

Soon after trading began at 9:30 a.m. OTC Markets began experiencing a slowdown in stock quotations broker-dealers were sending to its platform, said Cromwell Coulson, president and chief executive of OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets earlier in a statement had said the delays were “significant.”

“It was a software issue,” said Coulson. “You have to have a durable system and this one wasn‘t.”

OTC Markets installed new software in September that had worked well until Friday, he said. OTC Markets received 30 million quotes on Thursday without a hitch, he said.

OTC was forced to fall back to a version it had used before the new software update.

The firm was still investigating the incident, he said. FINRA and the Securities and Exchange Commission were “very involved,” Coulson added.

FINRA halted trading at 11:05:06 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT). Trading resumed at 1 p.m., after quotations were allowed to be sent to the OTC Link ATS platform at 12:45 p.m.

Trading on about 10,000 OTC securities was halted for more than three hours last November due in part to a lack of back-up network connections at the exchange.