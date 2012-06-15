FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan stocks flat; rupee firms; o/n rate up
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 15, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistan stocks flat; rupee firms; o/n rate up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s main stock market ended flat on Friday and in lower volume on investor caution following heavier selling on Thursday, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index rose 0.01 percent, or 1.68 points, to close at 13,657.88 points on volume of 75.8 million shares.

“After $7.4 million selling (by foreign investors) on Thursday, investors remained cautious ahead of the weekend,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

The Pakistani rupee firmed to close at 94.13/18 against the dollar compared to 94.22/28 on Thursday.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 11.90 percent from 10.5 percent on Thursday amid decreased liquidity. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.