Pakistani stocks higher; rupee strengthens, o/n rates flat
May 16, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Pakistani stocks higher; rupee strengthens, o/n rates flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, May 16 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s main stock exchange closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange rising 0.14 percent, or 40.31 points, to 28,883.33.

Mixed activity was seen at the local bourse after two days rally as investors remained cautious ahead of the monetary policy announcement on Saturday.

Renewed interest was seen in the textile sector as most of the stocks closed near their upper circuit breaker of five percent, said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

Nishat Mills Ltd rose 4.33 percent to 113.75 rupees and Nishat Chunian Ltd was up 5 percent to 43.47 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 98.45/98.52 against the dollar compared to Thursday’s close of 98.60/98.65.

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 10.00 percent. (Complied by the Karachi newsroom)

