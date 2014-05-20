FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistani stocks lower; rupee steady
May 20, 2014

Pakistani stocks lower; rupee steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, May 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s main stock exchange closed lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark 100-share index of the Karachi Stock Exchange falling 0.37 percent, or 108.46 points, to 28,842.92.

Investors also opted to book profits in Hascol Petroleum after a post-listing rally since May 14, dealers said.

Hascol Petroleum Ltd fell 1.68 percent to 67.50 rupees and Engro Corporation Ltd was up 1.28 percent to 200.11 rupees.

The rupee ended at 98.72/98.77 against the dollar compared to Monday’s close of 98.70/98.72. (Complied by the Karachi newsroom)

