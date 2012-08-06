FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan stocks slightly down; rupee strengthens
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 6, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Pakistan stocks slightly down; rupee strengthens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s main stock market ended slightly lower on Monday, pulled down by cement and fertiliser sectors reporting a drop in sales, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index lost 2.66 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 14,673.77. The volume of shares traded was 33.72 million.

“Selling in cement and fertilizer stocks cooled down the index. Provisional sales data showed a drop for the sectors, prompting selling,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

In the currency market, the rupee strengthened to close at 94.12/19 to the dollar, compared to 94.50/56 on Friday.

Overnight rates in the money market closed at 11.90 percent, the same level as Friday. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.