FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan stocks end higher; rupee steady, o/n flat
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 16, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Pakistan stocks end higher; rupee steady, o/n flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, April 16 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks closed higher on Thursday after local buyers were buoyed by the finance minister’s hint that there might be another rate cut amid inflation that is at a 12-year low.

The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index gained 1.51 percent, or 487.57 points, to end at 32,736.43.

Investor sentiments were buoyed by a statement from Moody’s Investors Service that Pakistan’s credit rating is improving after this week’s privatisation of Habib Bank Limited.

Cement and fertilizer stocks gained after the Supreme Court ruled that the government could not collect specialised fees on the use of gas, said Samar Iqbal at Topline Securities. A lift in international oil prices also helped local oil stocks rise.

Pak Electron Ltd was up 4.3 percent to 64.75 rupees, while Byco Petroleum Pakistan was up 4.01 percent to 11.15 rupees.

The rupee ended steady at 101.62/101.67 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 101.60/101.65

Overnight rates in the money market remained flat at 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.