Pakistan stocks end lower; rupee firm, o/n fall
April 29, 2015

Pakistan stocks end lower; rupee firm, o/n fall

KARACHI, April 29 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors consolidated their positions and volumes declined, brokers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index closed down 0.35 percent or 115.93 points at 33,460.01.

Engro Foods Ltd was down to 145.18 rupees, while D.G.Khan Cement Co Ltd was down to 136.01 rupees.

The rupee ended higher at 101.55/101.65 against the dollar compared with Tuesday’s close of 101.90/101.95.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 7.00 percent from Tuesday’s close of 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)

