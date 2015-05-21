FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan stocks edge higher; rupee lower; o/n rise
#Hot Stocks
May 21, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Pakistan stocks edge higher; rupee lower; o/n rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, May 21 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, although investors remained cautious ahead of next month’s budget announcement and volumes were low.

The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-share index closed 19 points, or 0.06 percent higher at 32,617.74.

Market expectations of a rate cut at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting on Saturday had little impact on trade.

The rupee ended a shade weaker at 101.85/101.91 against the dollar compared with Wednesday’s close of 101.82/101.88.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 8.00 percent from Wednesday’s close of 7.50 percent. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
