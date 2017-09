NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The most-active U.S. March palladium futures contract settled down 0.7 percent at $798.40 per ounce on Wednesday, but finished 2014 up 11.2 percent versus the end of 2013.

This is the contract’s third straight year higher and its biggest rise since 2010 on a continuation chart. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)