RPT-European shares rise, Bunds fall after U.S. jobs report
August 3, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

RPT-European shares rise, Bunds fall after U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains, while German Bund futures fell on Friday after U.S. non-farm payroll data came out stronger than expected, boosting appetite for riskier assets.

Non-farm payrolls rose 163,000 last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, beating economists’ expectations for a 100,000 gain.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index extended its gains after the data. The index was up 1.8 percent, having been up by 1.5 percent before the data was published.

Safe-haven Bund futures fell as low as 143.63, down 125 ticks on the day. That compared with levels of around 143.95 before the release.

