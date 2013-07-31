Peru's central bank sells $170 million as sol ends weaker

LIMA, July 31 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $170 million in the local spot market on Wednesday and the local sol currency finished 0.32 percent weaker at 2.794/2.795 per dollar.

The dollar made gains on unexpectedly strong U.S. economic growth in the second quarter and as local banks bought dollars to improve their positions.

The sol has weakened more than 9 percent so far this year after appreciating to historically high levels in 2012 as investors sought better yields in emerging economies because of stimulus measures abroad.