Peru's sol slips to weakest level in more than two years on Fed signal

LIMA, June 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency slipped 1.6 percent to end bidding 2.79 per dollar on Thursday - its worst close in more than two years - after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would wind down its stimulus this year.

The central bank offered to sell a total of 950 million soles in two-month papers on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. economy is strong enough to start reducing bond purchases that led investors to seek better yields in emerging market assets.