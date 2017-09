LIMA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank offered to sell dollars in the local spot market on Tuesday as the sol currency weakened 0.5 percent to bid around 2.821 per dollar.

The sol closed at its worst level in more than two years on Monday after the central bank held off on intervening.

The currency has slipped around 10.5 percent so far this year on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon wind down stimulus measures.