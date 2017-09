LIMA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $175 million in the local spot market on Tuesday and the sol currency weakened 0.07 percent to finish at 2.812/2.813 per dollar.

The central bank has sold around $2.6 billion so far in August - the biggest monthly intervention to offset a depreciating sol currency since 2011.

The sol has slipped more than 10 percent this year on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon wind down stimulus measures.