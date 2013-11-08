FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's central bank offers to sell dollars to curb slipping sol
November 8, 2013

Peru's central bank offers to sell dollars to curb slipping sol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank offered to sell dollars in the local spot market as the sol currency slipped 0.32 percent to 2.803/2.804 on Friday, a day after the central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate to spur growth.

The dollar was rallying broadly on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October, boosting expectations the Federal Reserve may start scaling back massive stimulus that once strengthened the sol and other emerging market currencies.

