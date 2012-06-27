FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 27
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 27, 2012 / 12:46 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, June 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT ---------------
               INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
   USD/JPY                   79.39     -0.15         -0.12
   US 10YR                    1.62      -0.74        -0.01
   SPOT GOLD                1571.14     -0.04        -0.64
   US CRUDE                   79.35      0.00        -0.01
   DOW JONES               12534.67      0.26        32.01
   ASIA ADRS                 113.56      0.42         0.48
   FTSE 100                 5446.96     -0.07        -3.69
  ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, euro dips as technicals offset
Spain worry [ MKTS/GLOB]
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing
streak 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    -- Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, the casino
operator run by Australian billionaire James Packer and Macau
gambling tycoon Lawrence Ho, is set to sign a deal with Henry Sy
Jr of the SM group to develop a $1 billion casino in the
Philippines, media reported on Wednesday. 
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St bounces back but Europe woes linger            
 > U.S. debt prices ease amid new supply                 
 > Euro drops to 2-week low with EU summit ahead        
 > Gold falls on deflation fears, euro debt worries     
 > Oil rises to $93, Norway strike cuts North Sea output 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
 > Melco, Sy to develop $1 bln casino - report    
 > Philippines eyes 11 pct hike in 2013 budget    
 > Philippines' budget swings to deficit in May   
 > April imports drop steepest in 2-1/2 yrs       
 > SEAsian banks close credit gap with global peers 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.