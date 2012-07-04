FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 4
July 4, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, July 4 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ----------------
                  INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHA    NET CHUG
   USD/JPY                         79.82      0.03      0.02
   US 10YR                           1.63     -0.12      0.00
   SPOT GOLD                     1618.19      0.05      0.84
   US CRUDE                        87.56     -0.11     -0.10
   DOW JONES                    12943.82      0.56     72.43
   ASIA ADR                      121.09      1.53      1.82
   FTSE 100                      5687.73      0.83     47.09
  -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on hopes of more monetary
stimulus[ MKTS/GLOB]
    SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Philippines at all-time high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    -- BDO UNIBANK INC 
    - BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender by
assets, will list additional shares issued at a recent stock
rights offering that raised $1 billion, which will be used to
boost lending for infrastructure projects. 
    
    -- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    - PLAT said its board has declared a final dividend on its
outstanding shares of Series G 10 percent cumulative convertible
preferred stock. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qyp29s
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise       
 > Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains       
 > Euro off lows in thin trade; Aussie eyes data        
 > Gold up 1.5 pct on easing hopes, signs of slowdown   
 > Brent oil up 3 pct on Iran concerns, stimulus hope    
    
    REUTERS - PHILIPPINES NEWS
> For Aquino, it's war on graft, tax evasion      
> Electronics body cuts 2012 export growth fcast  
> Philippines making slow progress on PAP plan    
> Inflows lift rupee, won, peso amid easing hopes 
> China paper accuses Manila on S. china Sea plot  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
