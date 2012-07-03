Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 3

MANILA, July 3 (Reuters) - Following are some market news which could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.51 0.25 3.35 USD/JPY 79.43 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.59 0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1595.49 -0.07 -1.19 US CRUDE 83.44 -0.37 -0.31 DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07 -8.70 ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26 0.31 FTSE 100 5640.64 1.25 69.49 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as weak data spurs Fed hope [ MKTS/GLOB] -SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high STOCKS TO WATCH -- PAL Holdings Inc - PAL Holdings Inc, the parent of Philippine Airlines Inc, said it was studying the refleeting needs and possible expansion of routes of the airline. For the full disclosure click on: link.reuters.com/guk29s MARKET NEWS > Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise > Bonds rise on global growth worries > Euro & USD fall prey to weak data, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold inches up after weak U.S. manufacturing data > Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)