Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 3
July 3, 2012 / 12:56 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, July 3 (Reuters) - Following are some market news
which could have an impact on the local market.
    
  -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ---------------
                  INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                      1365.51      0.25         3.35
 USD/JPY                        79.43     -0.06        -0.05
 US 10YR                         1.59      0.09         0.00
 SPOT GOLD                    1595.49     -0.07        -1.19
 US CRUDE                       83.44     -0.37        -0.31
 DOW JONES                   12871.39     -0.07        -8.70
 ASIA ADRS                     119.27      0.26         0.31
 FTSE 100                     5640.64      1.25        69.49
  ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as weak data spurs Fed hope
[ MKTS/GLOB]
    -SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    -- PAL Holdings Inc 
    - PAL Holdings Inc, the parent of Philippine Airlines Inc,
said it was studying the refleeting needs and possible expansion
of routes of the airline. For the full disclosure click on: link.reuters.com/guk29s
 
      
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise     
 > Bonds rise on global growth worries                   
 > Euro & USD fall prey to weak data, Aussie eyes RBA    
 > Gold inches up after weak U.S. manufacturing data     
 > Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy            
        
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

