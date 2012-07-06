Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 6

MANILA, July 6 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG USD/JPY 79.91 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.60 -0.03 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1607.49 0.20 3.16 US CRUDE 86.97 -0.29 -0.25 DOW JONES 12896.67 -0.36 -47.15 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -1.10 -1.33 FTSE 100 5692.63 0.14 8.16 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pressured by growth worries despite stimulus, focus on US jobs [ MKTS/GLOB] SE Asia Stocks-Rise in rangebound session; property leads Singapore STOCKS TO WATCH -- BELLE CORP, SM INVESTMENTS CORP, BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORP, ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC - Macau casino Melco Crown and Philippine leisure firm Belle Corp, signed a conditional deal to develop a $1 billion casino-hotel that will see some of Asia's biggest tycoons team up in Manila, touted as a promising new gambling market. -- PHILEX MINING CORP - Philex Mining, the country's top gold and copper producer, announced its output in June valued at 1.2 billion pesos ($28.7 million) and sales to Pan Pacific Copper Co Inc worth 980 million pesos. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/cuv29s -- AYALA LAND INC - Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest property developer, launched on a 65-billion-peso ($1.6 billion) mixed-used development envisioned to be the country's next premier central business district north of Manila. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/hev29s MARKET NEWS > Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report > Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates > Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next > Gold falls after cenbank easing, eyes US payrolls > Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Asia's tycoons team up for $1 bln Manila casino > Cbank opens door to rate cut as inflation eases > Long positions pile up on peso, Korean won > H1 rice output likely up 5 pct y/y - official > Peso rises on S&P upgrade, most Asia FX ease > Globe Telecom leads on dividend yields ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)