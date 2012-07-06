FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 6
#Asia
July 6, 2012 / 1:11 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 6 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
   -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT----------------
                  INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
     USD/JPY                      79.91     0.00        0.00
     US 10YR                       1.60    -0.03        0.00
     SPOT GOLD                  1607.49     0.20        3.16
     US CRUDE                     86.97    -0.29       -0.25
     DOW JONES                 12896.67    -0.36      -47.15
     ASIA ADRS                   119.76    -1.10       -1.33
     FTSE 100                   5692.63     0.14        8.16
   ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pressured by growth worries despite
stimulus, focus on US jobs [ MKTS/GLOB]
    SE Asia Stocks-Rise in rangebound session; property leads
Singapore 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    -- BELLE CORP, SM INVESTMENTS CORP,
BLOOMBERRY RESORTS CORP, ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC
 
    -  Macau casino Melco Crown and Philippine leisure firm
Belle Corp, signed a conditional deal to develop a $1 billion
casino-hotel that will see some of Asia's biggest tycoons team
up in Manila, touted as a promising new gambling market.
 
    
    -- PHILEX MINING CORP 
    - Philex Mining, the country's top gold and copper producer,
announced its output in June valued at 1.2 billion pesos ($28.7
million) and sales to Pan Pacific Copper Co Inc worth 980
million pesos. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/cuv29s
    
    -- AYALA LAND INC 
    - Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest property developer,
launched on a 65-billion-peso ($1.6 billion) mixed-used
development envisioned to be the country's next premier central
business district north of Manila. For the full disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/hev29s
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report         
 > Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates          
 > Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next     
 > Gold falls after cenbank easing, eyes US payrolls    
 > Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing    
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Asia's tycoons team up for $1 bln Manila casino 
> Cbank opens door to rate cut as inflation eases 
> Long positions pile up on peso, Korean won      
> H1 rice output likely up 5 pct y/y - official   
> Peso rises on S&P upgrade, most Asia FX ease    
> Globe Telecom leads on dividend yields          
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

