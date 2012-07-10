FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 10
#Asia
July 10, 2012 / 12:46 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500              1352.46     -0.16      -2.220
    USD/JPY                       79.50     -0.05      -0.04
    US 10YR                        1.52      0.48       0.01
    SPOT GOLD                   1586.80      0.01       0.15
    US CRUDE                      85.18     -0.94      -0.81
    DOW JONES                  12736.29     -0.28     -36.18
    ASIA ADR                     117.45     -0.72      -0.85
    FTSE 100                    5627.33     -0.62     -35.30
  ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on worries about economic growth,
Europe 
    SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth
concerns 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    - PHILTER MINING CORP, NICKEL ASIA CORP,
ATLAS CONSOLIDATED MINING AND DEVELOPMENT CORP 
    - The Philippines said on Monday that it will not grant
permits for new mining projects until Congress approves a
proposal to impose an additional royalty on industry operators,
as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to increase revenue from
mining. 
    
    - SCM INVESTMENTS CORP 
    - SCM Investments, the flagship of the Philippines' richest
man Henry Sym, has upsized its retail bond issue to 15 billion
pesos ($359 million) from the initial size of 10 billion pesos
due to strong demand from both retail and institutional
investors. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/myj39s
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Wall St slips on global economic worries               
 > Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus                    
 > Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of China data 
 > Gold rises on China inflation, commodity rallies     
 > Brent crude above $100 as Norway lockout looms        
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
 > New law needed before granting new mine deals  
 > Key provisions of Philippine mining policy     
 > Indo shares up on Philippine mining move   
 > Oceana Gold announces off take deal for Didipio   
 > Philippines plans record infra budget for 2013 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    Japan             S.Korea       China   
    Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
    Australia 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Euro stocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary  [RES F/US]    
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         <ASIA TODAY>
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
