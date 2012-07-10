Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 10

MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0014 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1352.46 -0.16 -2.220 USD/JPY 79.50 -0.05 -0.04 US 10YR 1.52 0.48 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1586.80 0.01 0.15 US CRUDE 85.18 -0.94 -0.81 DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28 -36.18 ASIA ADR 117.45 -0.72 -0.85 FTSE 100 5627.33 -0.62 -35.30 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on worries about economic growth, Europe SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth concerns STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILTER MINING CORP, NICKEL ASIA CORP, ATLAS CONSOLIDATED MINING AND DEVELOPMENT CORP - The Philippines said on Monday that it will not grant permits for new mining projects until Congress approves a proposal to impose an additional royalty on industry operators, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to increase revenue from mining. - SCM INVESTMENTS CORP - SCM Investments, the flagship of the Philippines' richest man Henry Sym, has upsized its retail bond issue to 15 billion pesos ($359 million) from the initial size of 10 billion pesos due to strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/myj39s MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips on global economic worries > Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus > Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of China data > Gold rises on China inflation, commodity rallies > Brent crude above $100 as Norway lockout looms REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > New law needed before granting new mine deals > Key provisions of Philippine mining policy > Indo shares up on Philippine mining move > Oceana Gold announces off take deal for Didipio > Philippines plans record infra budget for 2013 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia OTHER MARKETS Currency Euro stocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary [RES F/US] European diary Asia Macro <ASIA TODAY> TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)