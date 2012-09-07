Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 7

MANILA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.12 2.04 28.680 USD/JPY 78.89 0.05 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6781 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1697.11 -0.23 -3.930 US CRUDE 94.76 -0.81 -0.770 DOW JONES 13292.00 1.87 244.52 ASIA ADRS 116.93 2.10 2.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge to new highs on ECB bond-buying plan SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release gross international reserves data for August MARKET NEWS > Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data > US bond yields rise as traders bet on jobs gains > ECB bond plan cheers euro, Aussie dollar > Gold teeters above $1,700/oz after ECB bond plan > Oil settles higher on drop in U.S. inventory and ECB ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)