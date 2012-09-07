FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 7
#Energy
September 7, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1432.12      2.04    28.680 
 USD/JPY                   78.89        0.05     0.040 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6781         --     0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1697.11     -0.23    -3.930 
 US CRUDE                  94.76       -0.81    -0.770 
 DOW JONES                 13292.00     1.87    244.52 
 ASIA ADRS                116.93       2.10      2.40 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

