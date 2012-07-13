Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 13

MANILA, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,334.76 -0.5 -6.69 USD/JPY 79.30 0.0 0.02 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.47 -0.47 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1568.04 -0.16 -2.45 US CRUDE 85.71 -0.43 -0.37 DOW JONES 12573.27 -0.25 -31.26 ASIA ADRS 113.81 -2.16 -2.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Economy fears hit shares; bonds rally SE Asia Stocks-Most snap two-day winning streak STOCK TO WATCH - NICKEL ASIA CORP - Nickel Asia, the Philippines' top producer of the metal, said it sold 5.02 million wet metric tonnes of nickel ore in the first six months, up 19 percent from a year earlier. For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/byb49s MARKET NEWS > Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss > TREASURIES - Yields near historic lows > Euro, commodity currencies shaky as China risk looms > Gold down on Fed stimulus outlook, dollar rise > Brent ends above $101 on Iran sanctions, supply woes REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Lifting ban on Tampakan mine unlikely - governor > Philippines posts portfolio outflow in June > Philippines' tax agency exceeds June revenue goal > ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on Europe, US woes > Asia Inc earnings: China slowdown and SEAsia boom > U.S. urges China to open talks on South China Sea ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)