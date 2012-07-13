FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 13
July 13, 2012

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, July 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
  ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT --------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG  
  S&P 500                   1,334.76    -0.5     -6.69   
  
  USD/JPY                   79.30        0.0      0.02
  10-YR US TSY YLD     1.47        -0.47    -0.01
  SPOT GOLD                 1568.04     -0.16    -2.45
  US CRUDE                  85.71       -0.43    -0.37
  DOW JONES                 12573.27    -0.25   -31.26
  ASIA ADRS                113.81      -2.16    -2.51
  -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Economy fears hit shares; bonds rally
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Most snap two-day winning streak
    
    
    - NICKEL ASIA CORP 
    - Nickel Asia, the Philippines' top producer of the metal,
said it sold 5.02 million wet metric tonnes of nickel ore in the
first six months, up 19 percent from a year earlier. For the
full disclosure, click on  link.reuters.com/byb49s
 
    
 > Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss    
 > TREASURIES - Yields near historic lows                
 > Euro, commodity currencies shaky as China risk looms 
 > Gold down on Fed stimulus outlook, dollar rise       
 > Brent ends above $101 on Iran sanctions, supply woes  
    
> Lifting ban on Tampakan mine unlikely - governor  
> Philippines posts portfolio outflow in June       
> Philippines' tax agency exceeds June revenue goal 
> ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on Europe, US woes  
> Asia Inc earnings: China slowdown and SEAsia boom 
> U.S. urges China to open talks on South China Sea 
 
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

