Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 18
#Asia
July 18, 2012 / 12:56 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1363.67      0.74     10.030 
 USD/JPY                   79.03       -0.01     -0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5061         --     -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1583.9       0.06      1.010 
 US CRUDE                  88.97       -0.28     -0.250 
 DOW JONES                 12805.54     0.62      78.33 
 ASIA ADRS                114.89       0.21       0.24 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
     GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, euro up after Bernanke economy 
view 
    SE Asia Stocks-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes;
Malaysia at record high 
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - AYALA CORP 
    - Ayala Corp, the Philippines' oldest conglomerate, sold 15
million common shares held in its treasury at a price of 430
pesos per share, a 6 percent discount to its market price. It
intends to use the proceeds to fund several sizeable projects it
is eyeing in the infrastructure and power sectors. For the full
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/kav49s
    
    - MEGAWORLD CORP, EMPIRE EAST LAND HOLDINGS INC
 
    - Property developer Megaworld said it would subscribe to
the stock rights offering of Empire East that are not to be
taken up by other stockholders. For the full disclosure, click
on link.reuters.com/nav49s
    
    - NICKEL ASIA 
    - Nickel Asia emerges as a stand-out performer on
earnings metrics among 39 stocks in the Philippines, Thomson
Reuters StarMine data shows. 

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

