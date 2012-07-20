FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 20
#Asia
July 20, 2012 / 1:16 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1376.51      0.27      3.730 
 USD/JPY                   78.76        0.25      0.200 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5026         --     -0.009 
 SPOT GOLD                 1581.81      0.03      0.520 
 US CRUDE                  92          -0.71     -0.660 
 DOW JONES                 12943.36     0.27      34.66 
 ASIA ADRS                116.37       0.92       1.06
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
  GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings lift stocks, commodities broadly
higher 
  SE Asia Stocks-Singapore near 1-yr high; others mixed  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - CEBU AIR INC 
    - SIA Engineering Secures S$166 million Cebu Air Contract
    - Cebu Air, Inc said it signed an S$166 million agreement
with SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) which will provide
maintenance and repair services for the airline's current and
new fleet of A320 aircraft to be delivered over the next five
years. For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/deh59s
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Technology earnings boost Wall Street                  
 > Bond prices fall, yields near record lows             
 > Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data haunt  
 > Gold rebounds on oil rally, technical buying         
 > Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes      
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Bullish bets on peso at near 2-yr high         
> Metrobank lags earnings quality among 17 firms 
> World Bank lifts Philippine GDP forecast       
> Fund inflows to ASEAN continue in July         
> ASEAN seeks common ground on S. China Sea spat 
> Philippines' BOP surplus in June shrinks yr/yr 
  
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
