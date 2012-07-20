Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 20

MANILA, July 20 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1376.51 0.27 3.730 USD/JPY 78.76 0.25 0.200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5026 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1581.81 0.03 0.520 US CRUDE 92 -0.71 -0.660 DOW JONES 12943.36 0.27 34.66 ASIA ADRS 116.37 0.92 1.06 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings lift stocks, commodities broadly higher SE Asia Stocks-Singapore near 1-yr high; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH - CEBU AIR INC - SIA Engineering Secures S$166 million Cebu Air Contract - Cebu Air, Inc said it signed an S$166 million agreement with SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) which will provide maintenance and repair services for the airline's current and new fleet of A320 aircraft to be delivered over the next five years. For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/deh59s MARKET NEWS > Technology earnings boost Wall Street > Bond prices fall, yields near record lows > Euro falls as Spain's bank woes, weak US data haunt > Gold rebounds on oil rally, technical buying > Oil jumps on Middle East worries, economic hopes REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Bullish bets on peso at near 2-yr high > Metrobank lags earnings quality among 17 firms > World Bank lifts Philippine GDP forecast > Fund inflows to ASEAN continue in July > ASEAN seeks common ground on S. China Sea spat > Philippines' BOP surplus in June shrinks yr/yr ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)