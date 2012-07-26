FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 26
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 26, 2012 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1337.89     -0.03     -0.420 
 USD/JPY                   78.12       -0.01     -0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.4109         --      0.013 
 SPOT GOLD                 1603.49     -0.02     -0.390 
 US CRUDE                  88.77       -0.22     -0.200 
 DOW JONES                 12676.05     0.47      58.73 
 ASIA ADRS                111.58      -0.14      -0.16 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    
  GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro regain footing on hopes for
stimulus, rescue fund 
  SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; strong debut for IHH 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Department of Finance to holds news conference on the
government's June and first half budget performance, 11:00 a.m.
[0300 GMT]
    - Central bank to hold rate-setting meeting, decision to be
announced at 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - PetroEnergy Resources Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Rooms 526-528 YIAS, Level 5, Podium 4, RCBC Plaza
Building, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]
    - Day 1 of Film, Animation and Gaming Congress, CCP Little
Theater, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. [0130-0630 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO 
    Metrobank said its board has approved the redemption of its
lower Tier 2 notes worth 8.5 billion pesos on Oct. 22, ahead of
the debt maturity in 2017. (For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/weg69s)
 
    
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    Philex, the country's top gold and copper miner, said its
net profit in the first half fell 37 percent from a year earlier
to 2.04 billion pesos ($48 million) due to a decline in core
income and reduced exceptional gains. (For the full disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/veg69s)
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on Apple's miss; Dow rises        
 > TREASURIES-Prices ease but yields near record lows    
 > Euro rises from 2-year low, gains expected to fade   
 > Gold rises 1.5 pct on stimulus hopes for US, Europe  
 > Brent hits $104 on Mideast fear, hopes for Fed action 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
 > Arroyo posts bail on fraud charges          
 > May imports growth at 8-mth high            
 > China's hawks gaining sway in sea dispute   
    
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
   Japan             S.Korea       China   
   Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
   Australia/NZ 
    
   OTHER MARKETS
   Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
   ADR Report    LME metals  
    
   STOCKS NEWS
   US 
   Europe 
   Asia   
    
   DIARIES & DATA:
   Philippines diary   
   U.S. earnings diary  
   European diary      
   Asia Macro         
    
   TOP NEWS
   Front Page         Asian companies 
   U.S. company News European companies 
   Forex news          Global Economy 
   Tech, Media and Telecoms 
   Financials          General/political 
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
   topnews.session.rservices.com
   

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.