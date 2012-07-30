FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 30
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 30, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ 
                   INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                  1385.97      1.91    25.950 
 USD/JPY                  78.49        0.08     0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD    1.5344         --    -0.010 
 SPOT GOLD                1621.19     -0.10    -1.650 
 US CRUDE                 89.93       -0.22    -0.200 
 DOW JONES                13075.66     1.46    187.73 
 ASIA ADRS               117.38       2.77      3.16 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
       
 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shrs extend gains on stimulus hopes 
 SE Asia Stocks-Most stronger; Jakarta, Manila lead    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Manila Electric Co holds press conference on its Q2
financial and operating results, 14/F Lopez Building, Meralco
Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 1:30 p.m. [0745 GMT]
    - TVI Resource Development (Philippines) Inc holds press
conference, Max's Restaurant, 1123 M.Y. Orosa Street, Ermita
Manila, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - CEBU AIR INC, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC 
    Budget carrier Cebu Air leads on earnings upgrades among 39
companies in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows. The data includes firms tracked by at least three
analysts. 
    - UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES 
    Union Bank of the Philippines said its net profit in the
first half rose 42 percent from a year earlier to 4.07 billion
pesos ($97 million) on higher interest income and trading gains.
(For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/gut69s)
    - FIRST METRO INVESTMENT CORP, METROPOLITAN BANK &
TRUST CO 
    First Metro, the investment banking arm of the Metrobank
Group, announced the final terms of its fixed rate corporate
bond issue of up to 5 billion pesos. (For the full disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/mut69s)
    
    MARKET NEWS  
 > Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3      
 > TREASURIES-Yields up on hopes of more Europe stimulus 
 > Euro supported, Aussie extends gains on ECB hopes    
 > Gold holds gains after GDP, posts weekly rise        
 > Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support              
    
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
   Japan             S.Korea       China   
   Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
   Australia/NZ 
    
   OTHER MARKETS
   Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
   ADR Report    LME metals  
    
   STOCKS NEWS
   US 
   Europe 
   Asia   
    
   DIARIES & DATA:
   Philippines diary   
   U.S. earnings diary  
   European diary      
   Asia Macro         
    
   TOP NEWS
   Front Page         Asian companies 
   U.S. company News European companies 
   Forex news          Global Economy 
   Tech, Media and Telecoms 
   Financials          General/political 
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
   topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 41.9100 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.