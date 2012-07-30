Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 30

MANILA, July 30 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.97 1.91 25.950 USD/JPY 78.49 0.08 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5344 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1621.19 -0.10 -1.650 US CRUDE 89.93 -0.22 -0.200 DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46 187.73 ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77 3.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shrs extend gains on stimulus hopes SE Asia Stocks-Most stronger; Jakarta, Manila lead WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Manila Electric Co holds press conference on its Q2 financial and operating results, 14/F Lopez Building, Meralco Center, Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City, 1:30 p.m. [0745 GMT] - TVI Resource Development (Philippines) Inc holds press conference, Max's Restaurant, 1123 M.Y. Orosa Street, Ermita Manila, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - CEBU AIR INC, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC Budget carrier Cebu Air leads on earnings upgrades among 39 companies in the Philippines, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows. The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts. - UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES Union Bank of the Philippines said its net profit in the first half rose 42 percent from a year earlier to 4.07 billion pesos ($97 million) on higher interest income and trading gains. (For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/gut69s) - FIRST METRO INVESTMENT CORP, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO First Metro, the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group, announced the final terms of its fixed rate corporate bond issue of up to 5 billion pesos. (For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/mut69s) MARKET NEWS > Rally drives S&P 500 to highest close since May 3 > TREASURIES-Yields up on hopes of more Europe stimulus > Euro supported, Aussie extends gains on ECB hopes > Gold holds gains after GDP, posts weekly rise > Oil up 4th day as stimulus hopes support ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 41.9100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)