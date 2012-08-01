Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 1

MANILA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1379.32 -0.43 -5.980 USD/JPY 78.12 0.01 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4747 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1611.84 -0.09 -1.450 US CRUDE 87.81 -0.28 -0.250 DOW JONES 13008.68 -0.49 -64.33 ASIA ADRS 116.92 0.36 0.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall as stimulus hopes fade, eyes on China PMI SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia outperform WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - EasyCall Communications Philippines Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Lighthouse Theatre, A.C. Delgado & Railroad corner 23rd and 24th Streets, Port Area, Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Bureau of Internal Revenue celebrates its 108th anniversary with Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima as guest, covered court, BIR national office compound, Quezon City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - MEGAWORLD CORP Property developer Megaworld said it was increasing its investment in a 15-hectare integrated township development in Bonifacio Global City in Manila by 44 percent to 65 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) due to strong demand. ( For the full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xag79s ) - GLOBE TELECOM INC Shares in the country's second-largest telecommunications company could fall further, technical charts suggest. MARKET NEWS > Wall St dips as traders gear up for Fed; ends July up > TREASURIES-Prices gain as markets await cbanks > Euro hunkers down before Fed decision > Gold eases before cenbank meetings, up for July > Oil down 2nd day as stimulus hopes falter REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila gets bids for disputed S.China Sea blocks > ASEAN path to economic union muddied by S.C. Sea > Pension fund, ADB put up $625 mln infa fund ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)