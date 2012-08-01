FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 1
August 1, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news
which could have an impact on the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ 
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1379.32     -0.43    -5.980 
 USD/JPY                   78.12        0.01     0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.4747         --     0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1611.84     -0.09    -1.450 
 US CRUDE                  87.81       -0.28    -0.250 
 DOW JONES                 13008.68    -0.49    -64.33 
 ASIA ADRS                116.92       0.36      0.42 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
               
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall as stimulus hopes fade, eyes on China PMI
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia outperform 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - EasyCall Communications Philippines Inc holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Lighthouse Theatre, A.C. Delgado & Railroad corner 23rd and 24th
Streets, Port Area, Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - Bureau of Internal Revenue celebrates its 108th anniversary with Finance
Secretary Cesar Purisima as guest, covered court, BIR national office compound,
Quezon City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MEGAWORLD CORP 
    Property developer Megaworld said it was increasing its investment in a
15-hectare integrated township development in Bonifacio Global City in Manila by
44 percent to 65 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) due to strong demand. ( For the
full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xag79s )
    
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    Shares in the country's second-largest telecommunications company could fall
further, technical charts suggest. 
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
