Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 6
August 6, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1390.99       1.9    25.990 
 USD/JPY                   78.54        0.11     0.090 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5699         --     0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1604.41      0.09     1.410 
 US CRUDE                  91.12       -0.31    -0.280 
 DOW JONES                 13096.17     1.69    217.29 
 ASIA ADRS                118.76       2.30      2.67 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rose on US jobs, hopes for
Europe action  
    SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads gain; Thailand snaps
4-session rising streak  
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500
GMT]
    - Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje and
Mines and Geoscience Bureau Director Leo Jasareno to discuss
Department of Environment and Natural Resources' 2013 budget at
the House of Representatives, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    The Philippines' biggest gold and copper producer Philex
said on Friday it was unlikely to resume shipments next month
after it closed its main mine north of Manila following leaks in
its tailings pond. 
    - AYALA LAND INC 
    The Philippines' top developer posted a 28 pct annual rise
in first half net profit. 
    - BDO UNIBANK INC 
    The Philippines' largest lender by assets said on Monday it
was planning to establish a $1 billion Euro Medium Term Note
programme and to retire 10 billion pesos of Tier 2 debt by
November 2012, as part of its liability management initiatives
to tap longer-term funding sources and lower funding costs. (To
view the bank's full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/wab89s)
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
