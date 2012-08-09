FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 9
#Asia
August 9, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1402.22      0.06     0.870 
 USD/JPY                   78.38       -0.03    -0.020 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6778         --    -0.001 
 SPOT GOLD                 1613.16      0.12     1.870 
 US CRUDE                  93.34       -0.01    -0.010 
 DOW JONES                 13175.64     0.05      7.04 
 ASIA ADRS                120.03      -0.24     -0.29 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
  GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up ahead of China data 
  SE Asia Stocks-Energy shares lift Thai index; S'pore bucks
trend 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SECURITY BANK CORP 
    Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Security Bank's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'BB', National
Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(phl)' and  Viability Rating at 'bb'.
The outlook is stable. 
    - CHINA BANKING CORP 
    Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ChinaBank's ratings,
including its 'BB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating and 'AA-(phl)' National Long-Term Rating. The outlook is
stable. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four            
> TREASURIES-Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand 
> FOREX-Kiwi first casualty on data-filled day            
> Gold edges up, trade thin as market watches cbanks     
> Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw        
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines rushes aid to flood victims        
> June bank lending growth edge up y/y           
> June annual money supply growth at 3-mth low   
> Forex reserves hit record high in July         
> July inflation quickens; rates seen steady     
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

