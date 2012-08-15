FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 15
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 15, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1403.93     -0.01    -0.180 
 USD/JPY                   78.8         0.09     0.070 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7309         --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1600.39      0.15     2.350 
 US CRUDE                  93.18       -0.27    -0.250 
 DOW JONES                 13172.14     0.02      2.71 
 ASIA ADRS                119.55       0.00      0.00 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, US data lifts mood, stimulus
hopes endure 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up; S'pore at yr high; Malaysia all time
high 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA LAND INC, EMPIRE EAST LAND HOLDINGS INC
, ROBINSONS LAND CORP 
    Ayala Land, the Philippines' biggest property developer won
an auction to buy a 74-hectare government property with a bid of
24.3 billion pesos ($579 million), beating Empire East Land and
Robinsons Land. It plans to develop the sprawling property into
a business area.  
    - JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP 
    The fast food restaurant chain posted a 33 percent increase
in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to lower
financing costs and tax savings. 
    - UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP 
    The food and beverage manufacturer posted a 24 percent rise
in nine-month net profit from a year earlier, boosted by its
branded consumer foods group. 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release overseas Filipinos remittances
data for June
    - Statistics office to release monthly integrated survey of
selected industries for June
    - First Philippine International Corporate Governance Forum
2012, Marriott Hotel, Resorts World, Pasay City, 8:00 a.m. (0000
GMT)
    - Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analyst briefing on H1
financial and operating results, 3/F Mandarin Oriental, Makati
City, 2:30 p.m. (0630 GMT)
    - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp hold
analyst briefing for their H1 financial and operating results,
Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 1:30 p.m. (0530 GMT)
    - First Metro Investment Corp's 7 billion pesos worth of
fixed rate bonds debut at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange
Corp's electronic trading platform, PDS Group Assembly Hall,
37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue, Makati City,
8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]
    
    MARKET NEWS  
 > US STOCKS-Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume     
 > TREASURIES-Prices drop as US retail sales beat fcasts 
 > Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed               
 > Gold down as U.S. retail sales dampen easing hopes   
 > Brent ends at 3-mth high on US data, stimulus hopes   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Cbank sees one-off inflation hit from bad weather 
> Philippines sets 25-yr T-bond coupon at 5.75 pct  
> SM Investments H1 net profit up 13 pct on yr      
    
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
   Japan             S.Korea       China   
   Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
   Australia/NZ 
    
   OTHER MARKETS
   Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
   ADR Report    LME metals  
    
   STOCKS NEWS
   US 
   Europe 
   Asia   
    
   DIARIES & DATA:
   Philippines diary   
   U.S. earnings diary  
   European diary      
   Asia Macro         
    
   TOP NEWS
   Front Page         Asian companies 
   U.S. company News European companies 
   Forex news          Global Economy 
   Tech, Media and Telecoms 
   Financials          General/political 
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
   topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.