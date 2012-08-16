FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 16
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 16, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT --------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1405.53      0.11     1.600 
 USD/JPY                   78.99          -0     0.000 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.819          --     0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1603.86      0.06     0.980 
 US CRUDE                  94.31       -0.02    -0.020 
 DOW JONES                 13164.78    -0.06     -7.36 
 ASIA ADRS                119.04      -0.43     -0.51 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady, seeking more clues over
stimulus 
   SE Asia Stocks-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - GT Capital Holdings Inc holds briefing on its H1 financial
and operating results, Penthouse of GT Tower International, 6813
 Ayala Avenue corner, H.V. Dela Costa Street, Makati City, 4:00
p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Cebu Air Inc holds media teleconference on H1 financial
results, 2:00-3:00 p.m. [0600-0700 GMT]
    - Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Justice hold
joint press conference on latest tax evasion case, DOJ Building,
Manila, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima appears at Senate
Committee on Ways and Means public hearing on sin taxes, Senator
Pecson Room, 2/F, Senate of the Philippines, Pasay City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - BDO UNIBANK INC, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO, RIZAL
COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP, PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK
 
    Fitch Ratings said in a report that the regulatory framework
for banks in the Philippines has generally improved, but
progress in some areas remains slow, and selective rules have
been loosened to support economic objectives. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > US STOCKS-Wall St continues advance at a snail's pace   
 > TREASURIES-Yields rise on stronger U.S. data           
 > Dollar hits 1-mth high vs yen on stop-loss buying     
 > Gold rises on hope for US easing, hedge fund bullish  
 > Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply  
 > Fading Fed hopes after US data spur profit-taking 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
 > Philippines' June remittances rise to new peak  
 > Manila just starting fight to shed bad past     
    
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
   Japan             S.Korea       China   
   Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
   Australia/NZ 
    
   OTHER MARKETS
   Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
   ADR Report    LME metals  
    
   STOCKS NEWS
   US 
   Europe 
   Asia   
    
   DIARIES & DATA:
   Philippines diary   
   U.S. earnings diary  
   European diary      
   Asia Macro         
    
   TOP NEWS
   Front Page         Asian companies 
   U.S. company News European companies 
   Forex news          Global Economy 
   Tech, Media and Telecoms 
   Financials          General/political 
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
   topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.