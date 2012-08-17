Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 17

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.51 0.71 9.980 USD/JPY 79.26 -0.08 -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8294 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1614.36 0.00 0.060 US CRUDE 95.26 -0.36 -0.340 DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65 85.33 ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on Merkel remarks SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore commodities strong WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine central bank holds media briefing on Q2 inflation report, Main Meeting Room, EBC, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT] - Listing ceremonies for National Home Mortgage Finance Corp's 2017 Bahay Bonds 2 at PDEx, PDS Group Assembly Hall, 37/F Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s 'BB-' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings with stable outlook and 'bb-' Viability Rating. - UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Bank of the Philippines' ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB-' with a stable outlook. - MANILA ELECTRIC CO Shares of Manila Electric, which are down more than 2 percent on Thursday, could fall further, technical charts suggest. MARKET NEWS > Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco > TREASURIES-Yields near 3-mth high, euro zone fears ebb > Euro gains enhanced after Merkel backs Draghi comment > Gold rises on hopes for central bank stimulus > Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila warns cigarette makers over tax debate > July net porfolio inflows hit 20-mth high > Philippines misses July tax collection target ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)