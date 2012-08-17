FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 17
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 17, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT --------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1415.51      0.71     9.980 
 USD/JPY                   79.26       -0.08    -0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8294         --    -0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1614.36      0.00     0.060 
 US CRUDE                  95.26       -0.36    -0.340 
 DOW JONES                 13250.11     0.65     85.33 
 ASIA ADRS                120.15       0.93      1.11 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares firm on Merkel remarks 
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore
commodities strong 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine central bank holds media briefing on Q2
inflation report, Main Meeting Room, EBC, Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT]
    - Listing ceremonies for National Home Mortgage Finance
Corp's 2017 Bahay Bonds 2 at PDEx, PDS Group Assembly Hall, 37/F
Tower 1, The Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de
Roxas, Makati City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP 
    Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rizal Commercial Banking  Corp.'s
'BB-' Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings with stable outlook and 'bb-' Viability Rating.
 
    
    - UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES 
    Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union Bank of the Philippines'
ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB-' with a stable outlook.
 
    
    - MANILA ELECTRIC CO 
    Shares of Manila Electric, which are down more than 2
percent on Thursday, could fall further, technical charts
suggest. 
    
    MARKET NEWS  
 > Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco    
 > TREASURIES-Yields near 3-mth high, euro zone fears ebb 
 > Euro gains enhanced after Merkel backs Draghi comment 
 > Gold rises on hopes for central bank stimulus         
 > Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
 > Manila warns cigarette makers over tax debate  
 > July net porfolio inflows hit 20-mth high      
 > Philippines misses July tax collection target  
    
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
   Japan             S.Korea       China   
   Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
   Australia/NZ 
    
   OTHER MARKETS
   Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
   ADR Report    LME metals  
    
   STOCKS NEWS
   US 
   Europe 
   Asia   
    
   DIARIES & DATA:
   Philippines diary   
   U.S. earnings diary  
   European diary      
   Asia Macro         
    
   TOP NEWS
   Front Page         Asian companies 
   U.S. company News European companies 
   Forex news          Global Economy 
   Tech, Media and Telecoms 
   Financials          General/political 
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
   topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.