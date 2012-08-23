Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 23

MANILA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT at 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.49 0.02 0.320 USD/JPY 78.55 -0.01 -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7002 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1654.16 0.53 8.770 US CRUDE 97.37 0.11 0.110 DOW JONES 13172.76 -0.23 -30.82 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -0.01 -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up after Fed minutes, euro hits 7-week high SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks drag Vietnam WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - 4th Annual Corporate Treasury & CFO Summit by Finance Asia. Main guests BSP Governor Amando Tetangco, PSE President and Chief Executive Hans Sicat, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Manila, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Central bank to release highlights of July 26 policy meeting - Puregold Price Club Inc holds teleconference on H1 results for analysts and global investors, South Room A & B, 25/F Tower One, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 4:30 p.m. [0830 GMT] - Department of Finance to release August budget balance data STOCKS TO WATCH - PETRON CORP, CEBU AIR INC Oil refiner Petron will now be part of the Philippines' benchmark index replacing budget airline operator Cebu Air following the latest review of the index composition by the stock exchange. To read the announcement, click on link.reuters.com/pyv22t - JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP The country's largest food service company has signed an agreement with a unit of Taiwan's Wowprime Corp to establish a company that will own and operate the 12 Shabu brand offering hot-pot dishes in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. To read full disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qyv22t MARKET NEWS > US STOCKS-S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes > TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed minutes > Dlr pummeled by Fed's willingness for more stimulus > Gold surges, Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes > Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines sees record rice harvest in 2013 > July balance of payments surplus at 20-mth high ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)