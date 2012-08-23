FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 23
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 23, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT at 0025 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1413.49      0.02     0.320 
 USD/JPY                   78.55       -0.01    -0.010 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7002         --     0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1654.16      0.53     8.770 
 US CRUDE                  97.37        0.11     0.110 
 DOW JONES                 13172.76    -0.23    -30.82 
 ASIA ADRS                120.41      -0.01     -0.01 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up after Fed minutes, euro hits
7-week high 
    SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks
drag Vietnam 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - 4th Annual Corporate Treasury & CFO Summit by Finance
Asia. Main guests BSP Governor Amando Tetangco, PSE President
and Chief Executive Hans Sicat, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Manila,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Central bank to release highlights of July 26 policy
meeting
    - Puregold Price Club Inc holds teleconference on H1 results
for analysts and global investors, South Room A & B, 25/F Tower
One, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 4:30 p.m. [0830
GMT]
    - Department of Finance to release August budget balance
data
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PETRON CORP, CEBU AIR INC 
    Oil refiner Petron will now be part of the Philippines'
benchmark index replacing budget airline operator Cebu Air
following the latest review of the index composition by the
stock exchange. To read the announcement, click on link.reuters.com/pyv22t
 
    
    - JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP 
    The country's largest food service company has signed an
agreement with a unit of Taiwan's Wowprime Corp to establish a
company that will own and operate the 12 Shabu brand offering
hot-pot dishes in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. To read full
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qyv22t
    
    MARKET NEWS  
 > US STOCKS-S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes         
 > TREASURIES-Yields fall after Fed minutes              
 > Dlr pummeled by Fed's willingness for more stimulus  
 > Gold surges, Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes         
 > Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop         
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines sees record rice harvest in 2013     
> July balance of payments surplus at 20-mth high  
    
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
   Japan             S.Korea       China   
   Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
   Australia/NZ 
    
   OTHER MARKETS
   Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
   ADR Report    LME metals  
    
   STOCKS NEWS
   US 
   Europe 
   Asia   
    
   DIARIES & DATA:
   Philippines diary   
   U.S. earnings diary  
   European diary      
   Asia Macro         
    
   TOP NEWS
   Front Page         Asian companies 
   U.S. company News European companies 
   Forex news          Global Economy 
   Tech, Media and Telecoms 
   Financials          General/political 
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
   topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.