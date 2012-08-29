FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 29
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 29, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT---------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1409.3      -0.08    -1.140 
 USD/JPY                   78.6         0.13     0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6352         --    -0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1666.26     -0.02    -0.270 
 US CRUDE                  95.97       -0.37    -0.360 
 DOW JONES                 13102.99    -0.17    -21.68 
 ASIA ADRS                118.78      -0.29     -0.34 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, Asian shares steady as Jackson Hole
nears 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
     - Makati Business Club and the Management Association of
the Philippines holds joint membership meeting with U.S.
Ambassador Harry K. Thomas, The Taipan, The Tower Club, 33/F
Philamlife Building, Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 12 noon (0400
GMT)
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PAL HOLDINGS INC, CEBU AIR INC, SAN
MIGUEL CORP 
    Flag carrier Philippine Airlines plans to buy up to 100 new
jets in total within the next five to seven years, its biggest
ever fleet expansion in its 71-year history, as it restructures
operations to become a low-cost carrier and regain dominance of
the local market from arch-rival Cebu Air. 

    MARKET NEWS  
 > Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year       
 > TREASURIES-Bonds rise in QE3 stimulus speculation     
 > Short squeeze lifts euro, Aussie dlr still fragile   
 > Gold rises on stimulus hopes; eyes on Fed            
 > Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens US Gulf Coast  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> 7-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 4.75 pct          
> Philippines' June imports growth at 10-mth high  
> Cbank sees August inflation at 2.9-3.8 pct y/y   
> CNOOC tenders 26 offshore blocks, many in S.C.Sea 
> Lexmark to dump inkjet business, shares jump     
    
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
   Japan             S.Korea       China   
   Hong Kong        Taiwan       India    
   Australia/NZ 
    
   OTHER MARKETS
   Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
   ADR Report    LME metals  
    
   STOCKS NEWS
   US 
   Europe 
   Asia   
    
   DIARIES & DATA:
   Philippines diary   
   U.S. earnings diary  
   European diary      
   Asia Macro         
    
   TOP NEWS
   Front Page         Asian companies 
   U.S. company News European companies 
   Forex news          Global Economy 
   Tech, Media and Telecoms 
   Financials          General/political 
   A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
   topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.