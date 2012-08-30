Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 30

MANILA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.49 0.08 1.190 USD/JPY 78.72 0.04 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6574 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1656.25 0.02 0.310 US CRUDE 95.15 -0.36 -0.340 DOW JONES 13107.48 0.03 4.49 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.03 -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, euro steady ahead Bernanke speech SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-week lows; S&P lifts Vietnam WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - The National Statistical Coordination Board holds press conference to announce Q2 GDP data, NSCB Operations Room, 5/F Midland Buendia Building, Senator Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines and ING Bank hold the 2012 CFO Forum with three former CFO of the Year winners as guests: Jose Sio of SM Investments Corp, Ysmael Baysa of Jollibee Foods Corp and Chito Gonzalez of Ayala Corp, Crowne Plaza Galleria, 9 a.m. to 12 noon [0100-0400 GMT] - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas holds briefing on Q3 Business Expectations Survey results, Visayas Room, EBC, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas building, Manila 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT] - National Competitiveness Council holds its Dialogues series on the topic "Private Sector Participation in the Budget process, with guest Budget Secretary Butch Abad, Bahia function room, 14/F Intercontinental Hotel, Makati City, 12 noon [0400 GMT] - Signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippines and Indonesia on South-South Cooperation for Good Practices in Population, Family Planning, Reproductive Health and Gender Mainstreaming, Pandanggo Hall, Manila Hotel, 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon [0100-0400 GMT] - Asian Development Bank holds media roundtable on the outlook for rice, with ADB expert Lourdes Adriano, Room 1468S, ADB Headquarters, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. [0200 to 0300 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply > G3 currencies mark time ahead of Fed gathering > Gold drops on profit-taking after US GDP data > Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine economy cooling but SE Asia resilient > Grains rally unlikely to dent SE Asian demand ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)