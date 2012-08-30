FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 30
#Asia
August 30, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT---------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1410.49      0.08     1.190 
 USD/JPY                   78.72        0.04     0.030 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6574         --     0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1656.25      0.02     0.310 
 US CRUDE                  95.15       -0.36    -0.340 
 DOW JONES                 13107.48     0.03      4.49 
 ASIA ADRS                118.74      -0.03     -0.04 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, euro steady ahead Bernanke
speech 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-week lows; S&P
lifts Vietnam 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - The National Statistical Coordination Board holds press
conference to announce Q2 GDP data, NSCB Operations Room, 5/F
Midland Buendia Building, Senator Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City,
10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines and ING
Bank hold the 2012 CFO Forum with three former CFO of the Year
winners as guests: Jose Sio of SM Investments Corp, Ysmael Baysa
of Jollibee Foods Corp and Chito Gonzalez of Ayala Corp, Crowne
Plaza Galleria, 9 a.m. to 12 noon [0100-0400 GMT]
    - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas holds briefing on Q3 Business
Expectations Survey results, Visayas Room, EBC, Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas building, Manila 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
    - National Competitiveness Council holds its Dialogues
series on the topic "Private Sector Participation in the Budget
process, with guest Budget Secretary Butch Abad, Bahia function
room, 14/F Intercontinental Hotel, Makati City, 12 noon [0400
GMT]
    - Signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the
Philippines and Indonesia on South-South Cooperation for Good
Practices in Population, Family Planning, Reproductive Health
and Gender Mainstreaming, Pandanggo Hall, Manila Hotel, 9:00
a.m. to 12 noon [0100-0400 GMT]
    - Asian Development Bank holds media roundtable on the
outlook for rice, with ADB expert Lourdes Adriano, Room 1468S,
ADB Headquarters, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. [0200 to 0300 GMT]
    
    MARKET NEWS  
 > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year   
 > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply         
 > G3 currencies mark time ahead of Fed gathering       
 > Gold drops on profit-taking after US GDP data        
 > Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine economy cooling but SE Asia resilient 
> Grains rally unlikely to dent SE Asian demand    
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
