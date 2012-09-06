FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 6
#Asia
September 6, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are some market news
which could have an impact on the local market.

 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT --------------
               INSTRUMENT        LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                      1403.44     -0.11        -1.50
 USD/JPY                        78.42      0.06         0.05
 US 10YR                         1.60      0.00         0.00
 SPOT GOLD                    1691.14     -0.11        -1.90
 US CRUDE                       95.78      0.44         0.42
 DOW JONES                   13047.48      0.09        11.54
 ASIA ADRS                     114.53     -1.13        -1.31
 FTSE 100                     5657.86     -0.25       -14.15
 -------------------------------------------------------------- 
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:
    - Asian Banker holds Philippine International Banking
Convention 2012, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc holds special
stockholders' meeting, Marco Polo Hotel, Davao City, 2:00 p.m.
[0600 GMT]
            
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

