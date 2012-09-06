Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 6

MANILA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Following are some market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.44 -0.11 -1.50 USD/JPY 78.42 0.06 0.05 US 10YR 1.60 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1691.14 -0.11 -1.90 US CRUDE 95.78 0.44 0.42 DOW JONES 13047.48 0.09 11.54 ASIA ADRS 114.53 -1.13 -1.31 FTSE 100 5657.86 -0.25 -14.15 -------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains on ECB bond buying hopes SE Asia Stocks-Fall ahead of ECB meeting, U.S. jobs report WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Asian Banker holds Philippine International Banking Convention 2012, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, Marco Polo Hotel, Davao City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] MARKET NEWS > Euro gains on ECB bond buying hopes > Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes jobs data > Gold dips as buying ebbs ahead of ECB meeting > Brent falls, U.S. crude up awaiting ECB, jobs data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > MIDCAP-PLDT CDS spreads widen sharply > Manila's Aug inflation quickens,rates seen steady > Manila c.bank: Policy stance still appropriate ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)