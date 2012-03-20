FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 20
#Asia
March 20, 2012

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 20 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
Tuesday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp holds annual
stockholders' meeting, Manila Peninsula Hotel, Makati City, 2:30
p.m. [0630 GMT]	
    - Philippine Stock Exchange and Cebu Chamber of Commerce and
Industry hold quarterly assessment and market outlook briefing
entitled "The Philippine Economy -- Coming of Age" at Marriott
Hotel, Cardinal Rosales Avenue, Cebu City, 1:30 p.m. to 5:00
p.m. [0530-0900 GMT]	
    - Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima is keynote speaker at
Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce forum, 8/F Conference Hall,
Federation Center, Binondo, Manila, 5 p.m. [0900 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Feb BOP surplus $588 mln, lower vs Jan    	
> 91-day T-bill rate rises to 2.383 pct     	
> Manila may buy rice from Vietnam, Thailand 	
  	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS  	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)	
    - High power rates and limited access to financing for small
enterprises are among the structural problems that the
Philippine government should address so that economic growth can
translate into poverty reduction, the World Bank said.
(PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The Philippines' largest bank, BDO Unibank Inc,
said it expects to tap the capital market to raise at least $200
million in tier 1 or core capital this year to strengthen
competitive footing and prepare for stringent global capital
adequacy requirements under Basel 3. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - The Bureau of Internal Revenue collected 85.15 billion
pesos ($2 billion) in taxes in January, 14 percent higher
compared to its collections in the same month last year. (ALL
PAPERS)	
    - San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, a unit of
conglomerate San Miguel Corp, is investing 2.5 billion
pesos in a bulk grains terminal in Mabini town of Batangas
province south of Manila. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Texas-based Quantum International Group Inc plans to
invest more than $2.6 billion on five plasma gasification plants
in the Philippines that can produce as much as 13,000 megawatts
of electricity, its president and chief executive said.
(PHILIPPINE STAR, BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - President Benigno Aquino said mining activities would
mostly likely be barred in 78 ecotourism sites in the country
identified by the Department of Tourism. (BUSINESSMIRROR)	
    - PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures Inc, a
unit of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co, has
filed a petition to delist from the bourse by May 18.
(BUSINESSWORLD)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower; Thai off key level  	
> Apple buoys Wall St; Treasury debt prices fall   	
> Euro hits more than one-week high against dollar 	
> Brent dips, US oil rises on refinery problems    	
> Gold up on cenbank buying talk but outlook weak  	
	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------  	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1409.75       0.4     5.580	
 USD/JPY                 83.38        0.01     0.010	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.3753         --     0.000	
 SPOT GOLD               1662.45      0.12     2.050	
 US CRUDE                107.78      -0.29    -0.310	
 DOW JONES               13239.13     0.05      6.51	
 ASIA ADRS              131.68       0.29      0.38	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
        	
  ($1= 42.9 pesos)  	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

