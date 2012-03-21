FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 21
March 21, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 6 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 21 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
Wednesday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Department of Finance to release January budget
performance	
    - Annual convention of the Chamber of Thrift Banks, with BSP
Governor Amando Tetangco as guest, Dusit Thani Manila, Makati
City	
    - Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala and Sugar Regulatory
Administration officials are guests at a media forum, Aloha
Hotel, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]	
    - GT Capital Holdings Inc holds investors' briefing for
upcoming IPO, Rizal Ballroom B, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 4:00
p.m. [0800 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Glencore to resume Philippine ops by mid-yr  	
> FUND VIEW-Southeast Asia stocks seen pricey  	
> Semirara Mining shows signs of peaking       	
    	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)	
    - Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp is
embarking on a series of power generation projects worth 33
billion pesos ($766 million) over the next five years to boost
its generating capacity to as much as 687 megawatts, its chief
finance officer said. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The Philippine central bank said it was confident that the
country would soon get a credit rating upgrade from
international ratings agencies following a meeting with the
Standard & Poor's team. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The Philippine government has approved a provisional
50-centavo increase in jeepney fares following a series of fuel
price hikes, and the central bank said it was confident
inflation this year would still be within the 3-5 percent target
despite higher transport fares. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Power producer First Gen Corp said its 2011 net
profit fell 50 percent from the previous year to $35 million due
largely to lower income contribution from affiliate Energy
Development Corp. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - Local gasoline prices are now hovering around the record
high of 60 pesos a litre, and the Department of Energy has said
it was helpless in bringing down prices that were largely
influenced by movements in the global oil market. (PHILIPPINE
DAILY INQUIRER)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on China worry        	
> SEAsia Stocks mostly up, Thai fails to hold 1,200 	
> Dollar firmer as commodity currencies under fire 	
> Oil falls as Saudi Arabia seeks to calm markets  	
> Gold falls as economic optimism boosts dollar    	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ---------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1405.52      -0.3%    -4.230 	
 USD/JPY                 83.6        -0.12%    -0.100 	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.3519          --    -0.011 	
 SPOT GOLD               1650.09      0.00%     0.060 	
 US CRUDE                106.41       0.32%     0.340 	
 DOW JONES               13170.19    -0.52%    -68.94 	
 ASIA ADRS              129.87      -1.37%     -1.81 	
-------------------------------------------------------------   	
  ($1= 43.1)	
  Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
  S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
  Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
    	
  OTHER MARKETS:	
  Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
  Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
  ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
  Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
    	
  DIARIES & DATA:	
  IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
  U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
  Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
  World forecasts   	
    	
  TOP NEWS:	
  For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
  U.S. company news    European company news 	
  Forex news           Global Economy news 	
  Technology news     Telecoms news      	
  Media news         Banking news         	
  Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
  topnews.session.rservices.com	
    	
  LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
  Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
  Philippine debt          Debt   	
  World Stocks           Currency rates  	
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
  FTSE 100                  LME price overview  	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

