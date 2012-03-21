Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 21

MANILA, March 21 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories and press reports that could influence local financial markets Wednesday: WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES: - Department of Finance to release January budget performance - Annual convention of the Chamber of Thrift Banks, with BSP Governor Amando Tetangco as guest, Dusit Thani Manila, Makati City - Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala and Sugar Regulatory Administration officials are guests at a media forum, Aloha Hotel, Roxas Blvd., Pasay City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT] - GT Capital Holdings Inc holds investors' briefing for upcoming IPO, Rizal Ballroom B, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Glencore to resume Philippine ops by mid-yr > FUND VIEW-Southeast Asia stocks seen pricey > Semirara Mining shows signs of peaking LOCAL PRESS REPORTS (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy) - Trans-Asia Oil and Energy Development Corp is embarking on a series of power generation projects worth 33 billion pesos ($766 million) over the next five years to boost its generating capacity to as much as 687 megawatts, its chief finance officer said. (ALL PAPERS) - The Philippine central bank said it was confident that the country would soon get a credit rating upgrade from international ratings agencies following a meeting with the Standard & Poor's team. (ALL PAPERS) - The Philippine government has approved a provisional 50-centavo increase in jeepney fares following a series of fuel price hikes, and the central bank said it was confident inflation this year would still be within the 3-5 percent target despite higher transport fares. (ALL PAPERS) - Power producer First Gen Corp said its 2011 net profit fell 50 percent from the previous year to $35 million due largely to lower income contribution from affiliate Energy Development Corp. (ALL PAPERS) - Local gasoline prices are now hovering around the record high of 60 pesos a litre, and the Department of Energy has said it was helpless in bringing down prices that were largely influenced by movements in the global oil market. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER) MARKET NEWS > GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on China worry > SEAsia Stocks mostly up, Thai fails to hold 1,200 > Dollar firmer as commodity currencies under fire > Oil falls as Saudi Arabia seeks to calm markets > Gold falls as economic optimism boosts dollar ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.52 -0.3% -4.230 USD/JPY 83.6 -0.12% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3519 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1650.09 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE 106.41 0.32% 0.340 DOW JONES 13170.19 -0.52% -68.94 ASIA ADRS 129.87 -1.37% -1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 43.1) Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... Australia/NZ......... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold....... Currency. Eurostocks........... Oil......... JP bonds.. ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead World forecasts TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: Philippine stocks Philippine peso Philippine debt Debt World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 LME price overview (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)