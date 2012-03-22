FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 22
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 22, 2012 / 1:01 AM / in 6 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 22

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, March 22 (Reuters) - Following are some news stories
and press reports that could influence local financial markets
on Thursday:	
    	
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:	
    - Central bank to release fourth-quarter balance of payments
report	
    - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds special
stockholders' meeting to seek approval of amendments to Articles
of Incorporation, Grand Ballroom, Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati
City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]	
    - IP E-Game Ventures Inc holds special stockholders'
meeting, IPVG Board Room, 34/F RCBC Plaza Tower II, Ayala
Avenue, Makati City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]	
    	
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES	
> Philippines' Jan budget gap $370 mln, spending up 	
> GT Holdings lowers indicative IPO price           	
> Yemeni tribesmen kidnap three Filipinos           	
> Iranian oil buyers that could face US sanctions   	
  	
    LOCAL PRESS REPORTS	
    (Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy)	
    - Energy World Corp Ltd of Hong Kong said it would 
invest $210 million to put up a liquefied natural gas terminal
and regasification facility in Pagbilao province in the
Philippines. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, BUSINESSWORLD)	
    - Bank of the Philippine Islands, the country's
largest bank by market value, is expanding its loan book at a
faster pace than projected so far this year, with growth
trending at 16 percent versus the bank's full-year target of 12
to 15 percent, its president said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER)	
    - State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management
Corp said it was negotiating a six-month contract with SPC Power
Corp for the continued operation of the 146-megawatt
Naga power plant complex in central Cebu province. (ALL PAPERS)	
    - The country's largest beer makers, San Miguel Brewery Inc
 and Asia Brewery Inc, have joined forces to denounce a
proposed measure that would impose a single tax on all beer
products, saying such a move could lead to the collapse of the
industry. (PHILIPPINE STAR)	
    - The Philippine government is not rushing to pursue its
remaining $750 million commercial borrowing plan and may return
to the market only in the second half of the year as its cash
position remains manageable, Finance Undersecretary Rosalia de
Leon said. (MANILA BULLETIN)	
    - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is in talks with the
banking industry for an alternative lending benchmark in place
of the Treasury bill rates which continue to average below the
inflation rate, Governor Amando Tetangco said. (MANILA STANDARD
TODAY, MALAYA, BUSINESSWORLD)	
    	
    MARKET NEWS	
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up; China PMI eyed    	
> SE Asia Stocks-Manila index falls; Thailand up   	
> Euro nurses losses; China flash PMI in focus     	
> Oil rises; US inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge 	
> Gold up but outlook weak as fund interest fades  	
    	
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT ---------------	
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG	
 S&P 500                 1402.89     -0.19%    -2.630	
 USD/JPY                 83.21       -0.22%    -0.180	
 10-YR US TSY YLD   2.2978          --     0.002	
 SPOT GOLD               1651.64      0.10%     1.690	
 US CRUDE                106.95      -0.30%    -0.320	
 DOW JONES               13124.62    -0.35%    -45.57	
 ASIA ADRS              129.36      -0.39%     -0.51	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
  ($1= 43.0)  	
  Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... 	
  S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... Taiwan..... 	
  Australia/NZ.........  India....... China..... 	
      	
  OTHER MARKETS:  	
  Wall Street...........  Gold....... Currency. 	
  Eurostocks...........  Oil......... JP bonds.. 	
  ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds.. 	
  Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe.. 	
      	
  DIARIES & DATA:  	
  IPO diary & data  Asia earnings diary 	
  U.S. earnings diary   European diary     	
  Wall Street Week Ahead   Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
  World forecasts    	
      	
  TOP NEWS:  	
  For top Asian company news, double click on:        	
  U.S. company news    European company news 	
  Forex news           Global Economy news 	
  Technology news     Telecoms news      	
  Media news         Banking news         	
  Politics/General news  Asia Macro data    	
  A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:  	
  topnews.session.rservices.com  	
      	
  LIVE PRICES & DATA:  	
  Philippine stocks          Philippine peso      	
  Philippine debt          Debt   	
  World Stocks           Currency rates  	
  Dow Jones/NASDAQ     Nikkei              	
  FTSE 100                  LME price overview  	
	
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.