Philippines - Market factors to watch - March 23

MANILA, March 23 (Reuters)

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES:

- Finance Secretary Cesar Purusima and his finance department team appear at a breakfast forum hosted by the foreign correspondents association, Crowne Plaza, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. [0100-0300 GMT]

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > PLDT eyes shr sale to resolve foreign ownership > Asia Business Sentiment Index jumps in Q1 > MIDCAP-Manila’s EDC lags on analyst revisions > Gold Fields takes 40 pct in Philippine project > Moody’s affirms PNB, Allied Bank ratings

LOCAL PRESS REPORTS

(Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy)

- The Philippines’ top developer, Ayala Land Inc, said it would spend 60 billion pesos ($1.4 billion) over the next five years on various development projects in the premiere business district of Makati. (ALL PAPERS)

- SM Development Corp, the property developer owned by the Philippines’ richest man, Henry Sy, said it was looking to raise 4 billion pesos through the sale of debt paper to selected institutional investors to fund its expansion plans. (ALL PAPERS)

- Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, a unit of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp, may delist its shares from the Philippine Stock Exchange because it has no plans to raise its public float to meet the minimum requirement of 10 percent, the president of the tollways firm said. (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER, PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it saw no upward pressure on interest rates despite the government’s move to accelerate spending to support the domestic economy. (PHILIPPINE STAR)

- The National Economic and Development Authority has approved 12 projects worth 133 billion pesos that include a public-private partnership deal involving the 60 billion peso extension of an elevated railway in Manila. (BUSINESSWORLD, BUSINESSMIRROR)

